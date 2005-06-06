Picks and Pans Review: Dierks Bentley

Modern Day Drifter

Bentley’s second album reflects as much warmth and smooth musicality as his 2003 debut. The highlight is “Good Man Like Me,” a mildly bluesy tune on which Bentley is backed by the gritty Del McCoury Band. Bentley still thrives on such romantic fare as the upbeat “Good Things Happen” (featuring harmony vocals by Alison Krauss) and playful novelties like “Domestic, Light and Cold,” which ought to have breweries fighting over its commercial use. While Bentley cowrote most of the CD, he also benefits from outside material like the title track, a neo-road song. Drifter doesn’t include anything as infectious as his 2003 hit “What Was I Thinkin’,” but it should solidify his position among Nashville’s young lions.

DOWNLOAD THIS: “Good Man Like Me”

COUNTRY-POP