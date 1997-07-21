Picks and Pans Review: Devotion + Doubt

Richard Buckner

An all-night traveler on the Heartache Highway, this 32-year-old San Franciscan sings some of the most haunting tales of lost love you’re likely to cry over in this lifetime. The 13 songs on Devotion + Doubt are an exquisite mix of pedal steel, fiddle, acoustic guitar, chord organ and ukulele. He even works a vihuela (a small, guitar-like instrument) into the blend.

But it’s Buckner’s voice, a 2 a.m. blend of bourbon and smoke, sweetened by a swallow of honey, that gives the disc its emotional kick. In the best cut, “A Goodbye Rye,” ex-sweethearts share one more for the road before parting. Happily, though, this ardent troubadour’s deepest pain becomes the listener’s lasting pleasure. (MCA)