Picks and Pans Review: Death by Station Wagon

The unlikely hero of this ’90s detective novel is Christopher “Kit” Deleeuw, a onetime Wall Streeter who narrowly escaped an insider-trading rap and now divides his time between carpooling his kids and trailing cheating husbands.

Kit’s new low-key life is turned upside down when two popular teenagers from his New Jersey suburb are found dead in a station wagon. Murder-suicide, say police. Friends of the dead teens think otherwise, and they turn to Kit, who’s hardly Columbo. Even they, however, are unprepared for the shocking truth he finds.