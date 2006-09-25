Picks and Pans Review: Danity Kane

Danity Kane

REVIEWED BY ERICKA SÓUTER

POP

Handpicked by Sean “Diddy” Combs on Making the Band 3, the ladies of Danity Kane—Shannon, Dawn, Aubrey, D. Woods and Aundrea—show more promise than his other effort (remember Da Band?). They prove most able on the hot-and-bothered “Touching My Body” and sentimental slow jams like “Stay with Me.” The rest of the disc, with forced hip-hoppish cuts and cheesy grinders, is unspectacular but enjoyable enough to hold fans even without the behind-the-scenes drama.



DOWNLOAD THIS: “Touching My Body”