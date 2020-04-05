Picks and Pans Review: Danger, the Dog-Yard Cat

by Libby Riddles with Shelley Gill Illustrated by Shannon Cartwright

Another sort of Arctic adventure is that of Danger, “A cool cat/ Some say a fool cat/ A mean, lean break-all-the-rules cat” daring—or dumb—enough to lead a dogsled team. Riddles, the author of this quirky tale, won the 1,049-mile Iditarod Sled Dog Race from Anchorage to Nome in 1985. Danger is Riddles’s cat in real life, and the book reflects her affection. (Paws IV, POB 2368, Homer, Alaska 99603, paper, $13.95)