Picks and Pans Review: Danger at the Beach

By Craig Tomashoff
July 08, 1991 12:00 PM

PBS (Tues., July 9, 9 P.M. ET)

C

If good intentions were gold, this National Audubon Society season opener could finance the cleanup of every polluted beach on the planet. However, good intentions don’t always make for good programs, and Danger at the Beach lies like an oil slick on the shoreline.

Host Ted Danson declares that the only way to clean up the nation’s polluted shoreline is for individuals to get into the act. However, as he travels around the country pointing a finger at filthy waterways, he is all too murky when it comes to specific suggestions. And the program trots out too many experts who merely complain about the mess. It gets so dreary that it seems that the only thing to do is jump off the planet.

