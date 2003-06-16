Picks and Pans Review: Dance with My Father

Luther Vandross (J)

Despite the massive stroke that has hospitalized Luther Vandross since April, his record label decided to go ahead with the scheduled release of the singer’s new studio album. The disc, which builds on the creative comeback that Vandross, 52, made with his 2001 self-titled CD, attests to why fans all over the country have been praying for his recovery. It’s instantly familiar and comforting, like hearing from an old friend who has been there through breakups and makeups. The original Velvet Teddy Bear (sorry, Ruben Studdard) once again gets right to the heart of the matter on signature slow jams like “If I Didn’t Know Better,” about friends possibly becoming lovers. On slyly funky midtempo numbers, he incorporates hip-hop elements, bringing in guest rappers Foxy Brown, Busta Rhymes and Queen Latifah. The highlight, though, is when Beyoncé Knowles joins Vandross on a lush remake of the Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway hit “The Closer I Get to You” that nearly tops the original.

BOTTOM LINE: Lovable Luther