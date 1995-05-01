Picks and Pans Review: Cyberguide for Trekkers

Star Trek fans have always been well-represented online. Now they can page through Nettrek: Your Guide to Trek Life in Cyberspace (Random House, $19) as they venture where no man has gone before. Interested in Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Capt. Jean-Luc Picard? Just log on to alt.sexy.bald.captains, populated by the likes of such groups as the Patrick Stewart Estrogen Brigade. Or would you prefer simply to drool over TNG’s most bodacious babe? Nettrek author Michael Wolff and his team tell you how to download a picture titled “Counselor Troi with Cleavage.” There are also sites for downloading soundbites, such as these words of wisdom from TNG’s Dr. Beverly Crusher: “There’s nothing wrong with me. There must be something wrong with the universe.” Amen, Bev.