Picks and Pans Review: Critic's Choice

Leah Rozen
July 13, 1998 12:00 PM

>OUT OF SIGHT George Clooney does his best movie work yet in a smart, grown-up thriller based on an Elmore Leonard novel. The ER hunk plays a bank robber only too happy to have a sexy cop (sultry Jennifer Lopez) chasing him. (R)

GONE WITH THE WIND If you’ve never seen this über-epic in all its big-screen, Technicolor glory, grab the rare chance while it’s still in theaters. (G)

DR. DOLITTLE The jokes are juvenile in this Eddie Murphy comedy, but the laughs keep coming. Lewd guinea pigs? Flatulent rats? Hey, we’re there. (PG-13)

