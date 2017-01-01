Picks and Pans Review: Critics' Choice

>HEART OF STONE Cher rocks a little, emotes a little and generally puts her substantial vocal talents to far better use than she has in a long time. (Geffen)

AVALON SUNSET Increasingly introspective as he grows gracefully older, Van Morrison paints a soothing, soul-restoring series of musical portraits. (Mercury)

BATMAN The brocaded crusader Prince goes far beyond the usual get-me-to-the-chase-on-time movie background score with an album that’s as evocative and enticing as the film that spawned it. (Warner Bros.)