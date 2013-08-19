Picks and Pans Review: Could She Be Alive?

>AN EXPERT SAYS MISSING CHILDREN LIKE MADELEINE COULD STILL BE FOUND SOMEDAY

Parents of missing children, take heart. “There is reason for hope,” says John Ryan, CEO of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Look no further than the Cleveland case, where three women were found alive after being held captive for a decade. Ryan says they learned something special: Amanda Berry “knew from exposure to media during captivity that her family was still looking for her,” he said. “We can send that message of hope directly to some of these victims.”