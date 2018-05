>STAR TREK V

A complex mix of role playing, interactive fiction and arcade punch-ups—you get to take on a Klingon or two—this game puts the player in Captain Kirk’s command chair. (Mindscape)

BATMAN The player is the Caped Computerite, fighting the Joker and Penguin in an interactive comic book. (Already available for Commodore, Amiga and Atari ST.) (Data East)

DIEHARD Would-be Bruce Willises get to try their hand at skyscraper exploits in an action-based game. (Activision)