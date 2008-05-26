Picks and Pans Review: City of Thieves

Caroline Leavitt, Jennifer Garcia, Bill Hewitt, MICHELLE GREEN, JAKE LAMAR, JOANNA POWELL, and Rennie Dyball
May 26, 2008 12:00 PM

by David Benioff |

REVIEWED BY JAKE LAMAR

FICTION

In January 1942, Lev, a chess prodigy, and Kolya, a Red Army deserter, receive an improbable do-or-die mission: During the siege of Leningrad they must find eggs for the wedding cake of a colonel’s daughter. A deft storyteller, Benioff writes about starvation, cannibalism and Nazi atrocities with poignance and cinematic flair. If Thieves were a movie, it would start out like Schindler’s List and end up like Raiders of the Lost Ark. For better or worse.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now