Picks and Pans Review: Chicago Sons

NBC (Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. ET)

C

Jason Bateman, displaying a comic style that suggests an unstable mix of Michael J. Fox’s edgy perkiness and Matthew Perry’s laconic jokiness, stars as one of three brothers sharing an apartment in Chicago. He’s an architect. Younger brother David Krumholtz has no real career and instead schemes to land one business deal or another. Oldest brother D.W. Moffett is a construction worker with a foundering marriage back in Cicero, 111. They could just as easily be fraternity brothers or fellow Shriners. There is nothing familial about them at all except that they speak in identically slick sitcom patter. I don’t think Chicago Sons will last long enough to produce a spinoff—Cicero Daughters.