Fox (Saturdays, 9 P.M. ET)

D+

In this feeble sitcom, Tim Matheson plays a mild accountant hectored by his alter ego, a foot-high apparition visible only to him. Played by crude comic Sam Kinison, this screaming, scabrous pixie goads Matheson to buck authority and enjoy life. Admiring a swinging bachelor, Kinison raves, “Hot and cold running women. Party till dawn. I bet he hasn’t changed his underpants in a week. Man, that’s living.” Zany! Brain-dead!