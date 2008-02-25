Picks and Pans Review: Celeb Thriller Memories

“I used to try and moonwalk, but it really never worked out for me. Him being the star that he is motivated me to be who I am.” —LUDACRIS

“It’s insanely still one of the best [albums] ever. I love everything about it—all the musical hooks and the conviction.” —NATASHA BEDINGFIELD

“The ‘Thriller’ video just trumped everything. I was trying to find a girl like [Ola Ray] with the same Jheri curl.” —JAMIE FOXX

“[Fall Out Boy] covered ‘Beat It’ on a live DVD we’re putting out. Thriller probably influenced anyone big now.” —PETE WENTZ

“That’s the first album I ever bought. I had the pleather version of the red leather jacket. I wore it every day until I grew out of it.” —RYAN REYNOLDS