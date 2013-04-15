Picks and Pans Review: Catching Up with ...

>THE SMITHS’ JOHNNY MARR

So what made you do your first solo album, The Messenger?

I hadn’t planned on it being a solo record. I just wanted to record a load of songs in 2012, until it became pretty evident that I was on a roll. [Releasing] it under my own name keeps it personal.

You performed “How Soon Is Now?” at the NME Awards in February. How did it feel singing lead instead of Morrissey?

Like a celebration. It’s a good feeling to play a song that people love. It fills the room with a proper vibe.

After your rift, have you and Morrissey been in contact at all?

A few times over the last few years, but not really. We have e-mailed.

What was the secret to your great writing partnership with him?

It was just two people with complementary talents on the same mission. The song that comes to mind is “Hand in Glove.” It [was a] statement of friendship. That’s how it felt at the time.

—JESSICA HERNDON