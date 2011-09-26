Picks and Pans Review: Catching Up with ...

>DEBBIE HARRY

ON PANIC OF GIRLS, BLONDIE’S FIRST STUDIO ALBUM SINCE 2003

It was long overdue. [The single] “Mother” was inspired by a New York club named Mother that used to be a great hangout where I’d dress up in costume.

ON HER ICONIC STYLE

When I look at old pictures, I think, “Wow! I was sort of cute, wasn’t I?” I feel proud. I’ve saved my old Stephen Sprouse clothes and sometimes wear them. I love them. The black thigh-high boots and the little beret? That was a statement.

ON BEING A PIONEER FOR WOMEN IN MUSIC

It was a smaller world for women, and I never liked the idea of having to be a secretary or housewife. So that was always part of my incentive.

ON STILL ROCKING AT 66

I’m blessed with good health, I enjoy [performing], and I like making money. When it becomes evident that I shouldn’t be onstage, then I won’t. But I don’t feel like I have to stop.