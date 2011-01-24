Picks and Pans Review: Catching Up with ... Roseanne Barr

>Now living in Hawaii with her musician boyfriend Johnny Argent, the ex-sitcom queen, 58, has five kids, five grandkids and a macadamia nut farm (thus the title of her new book).
WHAT’S THE BOOK ABOUT?
It’s rants and essays and allegories. And woven between all that, a real honest story about spiritual growth.
HOW HAVE YOU GROWN?
I’ve been living in the rain forest. I like getting my hands in the dirt and growing vegetables and raising chickens and such. Just being real.
DO YOU MISS THE HOLLYWOOD SCENE?
I’m 58. I don’t have the energy to ever go back. I go to two parties a year—that’s all the energy I have.
DO YOU WORRY ABOUT AGING?
Obviously not, hon. I’m old and fat and gray—I’ve given in.
WOULD YOU LIKE TO ACT AGAIN?
I’d love to. I act happy every day, for one thing. That’s a joke!