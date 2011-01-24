Picks and Pans Review: Catching Up with ... Roseanne Barr

>Now living in Hawaii with her musician boyfriend Johnny Argent, the ex-sitcom queen, 58, has five kids, five grandkids and a macadamia nut farm (thus the title of her new book).

WHAT’S THE BOOK ABOUT?

It’s rants and essays and allegories. And woven between all that, a real honest story about spiritual growth.

HOW HAVE YOU GROWN?

I’ve been living in the rain forest. I like getting my hands in the dirt and growing vegetables and raising chickens and such. Just being real.

DO YOU MISS THE HOLLYWOOD SCENE?

I’m 58. I don’t have the energy to ever go back. I go to two parties a year—that’s all the energy I have.

DO YOU WORRY ABOUT AGING?

Obviously not, hon. I’m old and fat and gray—I’ve given in.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO ACT AGAIN?

I’d love to. I act happy every day, for one thing. That’s a joke!