>• The Fried Green Tomatoes star, 42, directed The Cake Eaters, a drama starring Kristen Stewart.

YOU TASTED FAME AT A YOUNG AGE. WAS IT HARD? Yeah. It took a toll on my relationships. But I’m very happily married now [to actor Jeremy Davidson] and life is great.

DID YOU MOVE AWAY FROM HOLLYWOOD? I came back to New York to do Nine on Broadway in 2003. It’s home here.

KEEP IN TOUCH WITH COSTARS LIKE SEAN PENN? It’s been hard with time and distance. Watching the Academy Awards is how I catch up!