Picks and Pans Review: Catching Up With... Elizabeth Banks

>YOU PLAY A SINGLE MOM. HOW DID YOU RELATE?

I just really connected to her as someone who is damaged and had the weight of the world on her shoulders. She’s just trying to create this safe haven for her child.

ARE YOU PROTECTIVE OF YOUR 15-MONTH-OLD SON FELIX?

He’s my first priority every day. I have a constant running tally in my brain, like, Where is he? What’s he doing? Who’s he with? Does he miss me?

YOU’VE TALKED ABOUT YOUR INFERTILITY STRUGGLES AND USING A SURROGATE. DID THAT HEIGHTEN YOUR APPRECIATION FOR MOTHERHOOD?

I don’t have anything to compare it to, frankly, so I have no idea! This was my experience, so just like every other mom, I adore my son, and I’m so grateful he’s in my life. He has provided a lot of clarity for me and so much joy. He’s the best thing that ever happened to me, however he happened to me.

HOW DO YOU JUGGLE BEING A MOM WITH YOUR CAREER?

I make all my decisions based on what’s best for him. I don’t drag him around if I only go somewhere for a day or two. I know he’s much happier in his own bed with his blankies.

DO YOU AND YOUR HUSBAND WANT MORE KIDS?

Who knows; we’ll see. Whatever life brings, we’re open to anything.