Picks and Pans Review: Capitol

CBS (2:30 p.m. ET)

If you’re going to do a soap that is set in an actual city, you better make the show look authentic. According to the 1980 census, black people make up more than 70 percent of Washington D.C.’s population. From the looks of things on Capitol, blacks must never leave their homes. This series is largely lily-white pap, though black singer-actress Lola Falana makes occasional appearances when she’s not in Atlantic City or Las Vegas. John Conboy, a man who for nine years produced the very entertaining and hot The Young and the Restless, comes up short in matching his earlier show in plot, credibility or likability. The focus is on fighting between the McCandless and Clegg clans. The children of these prominent, politically ambitious families keep finding each other attractive. They should—Conboy keeps the cast well supplied with hair spray and makeup. Nicholas Walker is Congressman “Trey” Clegg III, one of the extremely cute Clegg kids. This man never votes on anything because he is often seen being interviewed and hobnobbing with supporters. (How’s that for realism?) He’s preoccupied with whether or not to stay with Sloane (Deborah Mullowney), his beautiful TV anchorwoman wife, or continue an affair with Kelly (Jess Walton), the hooker-turned-artist who is the mother of his illegitimate child. A nationwide talent search turned up the equally G.Q-looking Bradley Lockerman as mysterious restaurant owner Zed Diamond. He’s a good actor but must he growl every line as if he’s doing Clint Eastwood? And just about every scene takes place at his dark and dreary bistro, Mario’s. Why don’t the beautiful people on this show do anything but eat and drink? Or talk about what they’re going to eat and drink? Boring!