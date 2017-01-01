Picks and Pans Review: Business as Usual

People Staff
November 01, 1982 12:00 PM

Men at Work

An Australian rock group already on its way to stardom in Europe, this quintet has a sound somewhere between Elvis Costello and the Police, with touches reminiscent of The Who. Lead singer/ songwriter Colin Hay’s vocals are distinctive, and they’re complemented by Greg Ham’s crisp sax and flute arrangements. The upbeat lyrics are refreshing, if baffling—”Traveling in a fried-out combie/ On a hippie trailhead full of zombie” (a “combie” is an old VW van; “zombie” is the Down Under term for someone “out of it”). But then, at the rate Australian acts are infiltrating American pop music, maybe we’d better brush up on our Aussie slang.

