Picks and Pans Review: Bruno Tonioli

>DANCING FEVER!

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE NEW DANCING WITH THE STARS CAST?

It’s good casting. I’m looking foward to Kirstie Alley. She’s a wonderful comedienne. I hope she will bring a lot of entertainment value to the show. I’m sure she’ll be able to fight back.

SPEAKING OF FIGHTING BACK, THINGS GOT HEATED BETWEEN YOU AND MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY LAST SEASON.

I don’t think anything Maks did was done with intention of offending. It was in the heat of the situation. Last season there were so many ups and downs because of the public vote, not the judges. We were consistent.

SOME FEEL THE JUDGES ARE TOO HARSH ON THE CONTESTANTS.

They have to expect to be criticized. We’re not their mothers. I try to do it with a sense of humor, but if somebody is bad, I’m going to say he’s bad.

WHO ARE YOUR DREAM DWTS CONTESTANTS?

Sharon Stone or Raquel Welch. These ladies have great star quality: real femme-fatale types.