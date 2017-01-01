Picks and Pans Review: Brightness Falls

by Jay McInerney

McInerney, the literary boy wonder who wrote Bright Lights, Big City and followed with the disappointing Ransom and Story of My Life, may yet have a great novel in him. Brightness isn’t it, but it is surely headed in the right direction.

A crossbreeding of Tender Is the Night with Bonfire of the Vanities, this ambitious novel parallels the crash of a yuppie couple’s marriage and that of the stock market in 1987. McInerney’s version of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s doomed Nicole and Dick Diver are Corrine and Russell Calloway. He is a rising book editor, and she’s a Wall Street stockbroker who volunteers at a soup kitchen. Trouble begins when Russell spearheads an attempted leveraged buy out of his own publishing firm. Corrine tries to act with Russell’s greed-is-good program, indulging in heavy shopping sprees, agreeing to a beyond-their-means summer house in the Hamptons and borrowing heavily against their credit cards. But the marriage falters as she discovers that she can only compromise her soul so far.

McInerney seems to have spent the past decade scribbling on napkins all the jokes and apocryphal stories told to him at dinner parties (at a fashion shoot, a model is given a baby to hold as a prop and accidentally drops it). He shoehorns in too many of them.

Still he writes a most felicitous sentence; he’s often genuinely funny (“Basically…I think men talk to women so they can sleep with them, and women sleep with men so they can talk with them”); he sees the ’80s as a decade of excess and moral bankruptcy that could warp even the straightest straight arrow; he is sentimental enough to believe in the redemptive power of conjugal love; and most important he makes the reader like Corrine and Russell and care about their fate. (Knopf, $23)