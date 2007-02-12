Picks and Pans Review: Boston Legal

ABC (Tuesdays, 10 p.m. ET)

DRAMA

Three seasons in, Boston Legal rips along with a demented zip. I’ve enjoyed the developing story about Clarence (Gary Anthony Williams), a black assistant who feels more comfortable dressed as a woman named Clarice. In a strange mood, he even came to work as Oprah and pretended to give away cars. And then there’s the evolving bond between attorneys Alan Shore (James Spader, grandly preening) and Denny Crane (William Shatner, eyes twinkling in his round, creased face). Denny seems to crave Alan’s friendship the way Gollum dreamed of the Ring. This twinge of perverse need, combined with his friend’s outward sarcasm and quiet sympathy, has created one of the richest little relationships in prime time.



