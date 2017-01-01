Picks and Pans Review: Blue Moon

by Luanne Rice

Cass Keating Medieros is an optimist’s view of Everywoman. Blissfully married to Billy, her high-school sweetheart, Cass and her two sisters and their families live in the idyllic Rhode Island fishing town where they grew up and still work in the family business: a fishery and seafood restaurant.

There’s only one thing wrong with this picture: Cass and Billy’s youngest child, Josie, 4, is going deaf. Relations in the extended Keating clan become progressively strained. It is not until Billy nearly dies in an accident at sea that the family rediscovers the love that binds.