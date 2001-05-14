Picks and Pans Review: Blonde

CBS (Sun., May 13, and Wed., May 16, 9 p.m. ET)

Like the Joyce Carol Oates book on which it’s based, this heavy two-parter on Marilyn Monroe (born Norma Jeane Mortensen) is presented as a work of fiction with some factual elements. Forget accuracy; think metaphor and psychology. Blonde tells us that Norma Jeane/Marilyn (played by Poppy Montgomery from the teen years on) thought of the mirror as her “magic friend,” repeatedly lied about her personal history, saw her three husbands as father substitutes and had a desperate need for a child of her own. Montgomery (Relativity) has the right mix of girlishness, intensity and sexuality, and Patricia Richardson is the supporting-cast standout as Norma Jeane’s mad mother. But Blonde makes the same points over and over en route to a depressing conclusion necessitated by the facts.

Bottom Line: Well done but dreary