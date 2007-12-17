Picks and Pans Review: Blake Lewis

Audio Day Dream |

POP

There is nothing on Blake Lewis’s debut album even remotely like “This Is My Now,” the insipid inspirational ballad that essentially handed the American Idol crown over to Jordin Sparks in last season’s finale. But Lewis definitely seizes his moment on Audio Day Dream, which plays to his strengths in more contemporary sounds. There’s a little bit of Justin Timberlake in the white-boy funk of “Break Anotha,” a little bit of Keane in the melancholy balladry of “Without You.” And the highlight, “Hate 2 Love Her,” is the best Maroon 5 song that Adam Levine never crooned. Cowriting all but one tune—and judiciously working that beatboxing—Lewis emerges with a stronger identity, proving, like Chris Daughtry, that winning isn’t everything.