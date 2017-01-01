Picks and Pans Review: Blacke's Magic

NBC (Wed., 9 p.m. ET)

C+

Hal (Barney Miller) Linden plays a magician who hangs up his rabbit-in-the-hat and starts cracking crimes with the help of his flimflam dad, Harry (AfterMASH) Morgan. In the series preview, nice guy Hal visits a friend and happens to be there when the guy’s murdered. Then—while helping more of his many friends and getting crazy ol’ Dad out of jams and worrying about his beautiful, successful daughter and fending off flirting women—Hal solves the crime. You’ve seen it before on Barnaby Jones, Quincy, Crazy Like a Fox, Hart to Hart, Lime Street and too many others to remember. Unfortunately, the only flash this new series adds to an old formula is Linden’s sequined tux.