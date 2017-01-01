Picks and Pans Review: Biohazard

People Staff
October 10, 1977 12:00 PM

by Michael Rogers

The researchers developing the new science of genetic engineering ought to isolate the gene that would enable someone to tell us exactly what is going on. These two books try but only make it clear that even scientists differ widely about what manipulating the basic structures of life will mean. While his book is more readable, Rogers is given to the self-indulgences of a Rolling Stone writer (which he is), such as talking about tying his tie while we are trying to figure out if life is coming to an end. And although Goodfield tries to simplify, she does it like someone trying to communicate with a foreigner by speaking very loud. Left unresolved is whether we are about to create sci-fi monsters or solutions to problems ranging from oil spills to cancer. (Goodfield: Random House, $8.95; Rogers: Knopf, $8.95)

