Picks and Pans Review: Biography Gracie Allen

A&E (Fri., July 26, 8 p.m. ET)



Show of the week

George Burns, who died at 100 in 1996, survived his loving wife and partner, Gracie Allen, by 32 years. He got plenty of laughs after she was gone, but as a team they were peerless.

“I did very little,” Burns recalls in this enjoyable profile. “I said, ‘How’s your brother?’ and she talked for 38 years.” In fact, the sly cigar-puffer was much more than a straight man, as you can tell from TV Land’s airings of the 1950s George Burns and Gracie Allen Show (Sundays at 9 a.m.). Nonetheless it was Gracie’s daffiness that delighted the audience.

As this hour (narrated by Janeane Garofalo) shows, the key to Allen’s success was the impression of sweet sincerity. She never broke character, never allowed herself to hint that she was smarter than the Gracie who thought brown cows gave chocolate milk. There’s no great complexity to her story; it’s mostly hard work and good fun.

Bottom Line: Graceful bio