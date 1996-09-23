Picks and Pans Review: Bilingual

Pet Shop Boys

If doing the Macarena leaves you gasping for breath, you should approach the latest Pet Shop Boys CD with caution: Trying to boogie down to the first three tracks could be hazardous to your health. While vocalist Neil Tennant remains as serenely composed as ever, partner Chris Lowe whips up a symphony of keyboard frills and percussive, zillion-beats-per-minute rhythms on the album-opening “Discotecca.” The pace barely lets up until the third song, “Metamorphosis,” goes out with a wham-bang. Then the British duo turn the beat around and settle into their trademark brand of catchy but cool, synthesized pop. Coming after the initial, dance-crazed jolt, even the sexy, Latin-tinged swing of “Up Against It” and “Before” seems almost too polite. One keeps hoping the Boys will forget their manners and throw another musical fit. (Atlantic)