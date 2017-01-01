Picks and Pans Review: Belgravia

by David Linzee

This bright, fast-paced novel about crime in a conglomerate is packed with intriguing details of theft by computer, power struggles, deal making, takeovers, product spying and all the niceties of big business. The hero, an overweight slob, and his beautiful girlfriend work for a division of the firm providing investigation services. The book is more akin to that slickly produced British TV series The Avengers than it is to the conventional mystery novel. Linzee is an LA.-based writer. For those who miss Steed and company, Belgravia is highly recommended. (Seaview, $9.95)