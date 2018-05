INSPIRATIONAL

Dream

Be Be Winans tries to have it both ways—please both contemporary-gospel fans and quiet-storm R&B junkies—on his latest. The strangely subdued results, though, play it too safe to truly inspire either audience. There are songs about all kinds of love (spiritual, romantic, familial, platonic), and the centerpiece excerpts Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. While it’s all palatable, it’s rarely powerful.

DOWNLOAD THIS: “Safe from Harm”