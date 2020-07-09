Picks and Pans Review: As We Speak

Sanborn’s solo saxophone playing still has a meandering quality that’s relaxing and undemanding, if also lacking in excitement. He varies things by playing soprano sax on half these tracks, alto on the others. But he’s most impressive over the kind of short stretches he has mastered in his backup work, such as his compact closing solo on Port of Call. The most appealing thing about this album, though, is a pair of vocals by Sanborn’s guitarist, the Philadelphia-born Michael Sembello. With his wife, Cruz Baca Sembello, in the background, he sings with a George Benson kind of restraint on Back Again and Love Will Come Someday.