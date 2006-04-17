Picks and Pans Review: Aruba: the Tragic Untold Story of Natalee Holloway

Dave Holloway

In an interview about his new book, Dave Holloway opens up about the family’s emotional reaction to the loss of his daughter Natalee, 18, on Aruba on May 30, 2005. “We all know she’s probably gone,” he says. “I’ve gotten used to the idea, but that doesn’t make it any easier.”

WHY WRITE THIS BOOK NOW? I tried to channel [my grief] into something constructive. The more I wrote, the more I felt like I was doing something positive.

WERE YOU WORRIED ABOUT CALLING THE ARUBAN GOVERNMENT CORRUPT? When I first started, I wasn’t sure I wanted to say anything. But as time went on, I got more angry and decided I was going to say what needed to be said.

WHAT HAVE PEOPLE FOUND SURPRISING ABOUT THE BOOK? A lot of people didn’t realize everything that our family had gone through the past year. I think this story helps remind people that we’ve been grieving at the loss of our daughter while we’re dealing with police corruption.

HOW IS YOUR FAMILY? We’re even closer. I tried to delve into it with [Natalee’s brother] Matt, 17, but he didn’t want to talk about it. He seems to be taking it okay, but you never know.

WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED IN THE PAST YEAR? I’ve learned that people serve a purpose in life. If Natalee is not with us, maybe she’s been a warning to other parents and other girls. Her life has made a difference, and that’s comforting.