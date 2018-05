By Ken Haedrich

“Apple pie,” writes Haedrich, a food writer and baking teacher, “connects us to our past.” So, taking this most American of desserts seriously, he gives us the rundown on apples, the secrets of a good crust and, of course, the pleasures of Traditional Lattice-Top Apple Pie. What more could you ask? Maybe some ice cream. (Harvard Common Press, $29.95)

Bottom Line: The core curriculum