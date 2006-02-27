Picks and Pans Review: Andrea Bocelli

Amore

POP-CLASSICAL

Italy’s Andrea Bocelli could probably sing the want ads and make it sound romantic. On this amorous collection, the international star turns his operatic tenor to popular love songs from the ’20s to the ’80s sung in Italian, Spanish, French and English. Working with Grammy-winning producer David Foster (Celine Dion), Bocelli further crosses over to traditional pop territory with a little help from guests like Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera and Kenny G. Latin accents bring out Bocelli’s inner Casanova on songs like “Besame Mucho,” but occasionally all that passion can make things a bit overheated.

DOWNLOAD THIS: “Besame Mucho”

For information on where to find our Download This picks, go to http://www.people.com/downloadthis or AOL (Keyword: People)