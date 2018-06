CBS (8:30-9 p.m. ET)

Rue McClanahan and Dick Latessa are delightfully scheming as a middle-aged couple who, having married off the last of their brood, secretly sell their house and plan to run away. Then the kids, variously bankrupt, flunked-out or bewildered, all return to the nest for a few months of R and R. Alas, like them, this pilot is not ready to fly.