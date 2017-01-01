Picks and Pans Review: And More...

>CHARLES & DIANA: A ROYAL LOVE STORY ABC (Wednesday, April 18, 9 p.m. ET)

A rerun of 1982’s royal docu-romance.

A WILL OUR CHILDREN THANK US? PBS (Friday, April 20, 10 p.m. ET)

Dr. Benjamin Spock fights nukes, narrating a documentary about three New Englanders and how the controversy has affected their lives.

NORMA RAE ABC (Sunday, April 22, 9 p.m. ET)

Sally Field puts in a super performance as a plain-Jane union organizer in a Southern sweatshop.

AMERICAN PLAYHOUSE: CITY NEWS PBS (Tuesday, April 24, 9 p.m. ET)

Here’s an exception in an otherwise fine series—the story of an underground newspaper—that’s just too cute to take.

PETER & PAUL CBS (Tuesday, April 24, 9 p.m. ET)

Anthony Hopkins and Robert Foxworth spread their religion through the world after the death of Christ, in a repeat of the 1981 miniseries. (Part Two airs Wednesday.)