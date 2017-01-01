Picks and Pans Review: And More...

>SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE NBC (Saturday, April 14, 11:30 p.m. ET)

George McGovern, the self-proclaimed conscience of the Democratic primaries, becomes the comic relief of SNL as host. If the man has enough of a sense of humor to pull this off, then maybe he should be President.

IT’S FLASHBEAGLE, CHARLIE BROWN CBS (Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET)

Snoopy plays the canine Travolta, the disco dog. One sidelight: The animators’ model for Snoopy’s choreography was Marine Jahan, the dancing double for Jennifer Beals in Flashdance. It’s high time Marine found stardom on her own.

TENKO Arts (Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET)

Another drama proving there’ll always be an England is set in a World War II Japanese prisoner of war camp for women (“Come on, dearie, this isn’t the golf club…. Don’t let your stiff upper lip slip”).