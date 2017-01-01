Picks and Pans Review: And If You Play Golf, You're My Friend

People Staff
December 20, 1993 12:00 PM

by Harvey Penick and Bud Shrake

(Simon & Schuster, $20)

Golfers’ fancies are absurdly easy to tickle, which explains the 1992 success of Penick and Shrake’s Little Red Book of links aphorisms. In Friend, they’re back with another round of how-true-how-truisms that are equally harmless. Resorts is an entertaining Baedeker to vacation courses trapped in a volume of disappointing travel-brochure photos. Give your golfer a driving-range gift certificate instead—and hope that McCallen’s text is soon reprinted as a nonillustrated, affordable paperback.

