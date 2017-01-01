Picks and Pans Review: An Evening with Herbie Hancock & Chick Corea in Concert

Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea

Recorded last year at concerts in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Ann Arbor, this two-record set—all unaccompanied piano duets—is a masterpiece. In addition to oldies like that strange favorite of jazz musicians, Someday My Prince Will Come, and Gershwin’s Liza, they play a marvelous, moody medley of Hancock’s Maiden Voyage, which showcases his intense runs, and Corea’s La Fiesta, an apt vehicle for his Latin rhythms and emotional flourishes. It is an enjoyable surprise that their styles mesh so well.