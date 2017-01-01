Picks and Pans Review: American Dreamer

NBC (Thurs., Sept. 20, 9:30 P.M. ET)

C+

This is just too weird. Did you ever think there’d be a sitcom in which Robert (Vega$) Urich would be better than Carol Kane?

Urich plays a widower with two kids, an ex-network correspondent who settles in Wisconsin to write a sensitive-guy newspaper column. Urich’s gracious, if plastic, manner fares well in the aw-shucks humor mode of producer Gary David (Family Ties) Goldberg. Kane, on the other hand, all but sweats bullets, straining to charge up the part of Urich’s spacey assistant.

In two days, the show—likable if it finds more focus—moves to its regular spot. Saturdays at 10:30.