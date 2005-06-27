Picks and Pans Review: Also Playing

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Though it runs out of steam partway, this action comedy about married assassins is clever and entertaining. And stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, boasting chemistry to burn, prove easy on the eyes. (PG-13)

Heights

An ensemble piece about five New Yorkers with overlapping lives all trying to figure out the meaning of love, this film keeps suggesting that it has more on its mind than it actually does. Glenn Close, Elizabeth Banks and James Marsden star. (R)

Kings and Queen

Emmanuelle Devos portrays a woman whose whims, drive and mystique mess with men’s minds. She’s a modern Parisian Hedda Gabbler. It’s a great performance in a big, untidy, vital drama. In French, subtitled. (Not rated)

Cinderella Man

Russell Crowe’s phenomenal performance is reason enough to see a likable true life story about a washed-up boxer making a comeback. (PG-13)