Picks and Pans Review: All Saints

All Saints

They’re young, pretty, from the U.K., are on the charts all over the world and have Wonderbras and attitude to spare. So if the four-girl All Saints find themselves compared to that other British girl pop phenom, it’s no shocker. But unlike their spicier comrades, All Saints have a hand in penning their own material (which has a decidedly hip-hop slant) and cover songs by groups like the Red Hot Chili Peppers (a luscious take on “Under the Bridge”) and LaBelle (a limp version of “Lady Marmalade”). All of which would seem to suggest that All Saints aren’t just fluff. Wrong. All Saints are, in the end, sassy, catchy and disposable, the way pop music should be. (London)