Picks and Pans Review: All He Ever Wanted

By Anita Shreve

The heroines of such Shreve novels asThe Pilot’s Wife and The Weight of Water often find themselves at the mercy of men behaving badly, and the latest is no exception. This time, however, we hear the story from the perspective of the man, a humorless English professor named Nicholas Van Tassel who is writing a memoir of his doomed marriage years later.

The novel, set at the turn of the 20th century in a New England town, opens with Nicholas escaping a hotel fire. In the aftermath he spots a mysterious woman and promptly becomes infatuated. Soon his attraction to the woman, Etna Bliss, becomes an obsession, and he persuades her to marry him. She will never love him, though, which makes Nicholas desperate. He falsely accuses her of an affair and spies on her every move.

Like the Van Tassels’ marriage, the story lacks passion. Nicholas’s point of view doesn’t quite work—it’s nothing but a device for him to tediously unravel Etna’s past, the revelations of which aren’t worth the wait. Shreve makes a valid point about the power of passion to “both erode and enhance character in equal measure,” but the story leaves us longing for something more. (Little, Brown, $25.95)

BOTTOM LINE: No spark