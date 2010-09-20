Picks and Pans Review: All Grown Up!

>JONATHAN LIPNICKI

Now 19, the precocious kid from 1996’s Jerry Maguire recently graduated high school, got his own place—and ditched the glasses.

As a bespectacled 6-year-old, Jonathan Lipnicki shared the screen with Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire and later starred opposite a talking mouse in 1999’s Stuart Little. But by high school Lipnicki decided to take a break from showbiz, choosing “to just be a normal kid. I played Little League and did water polo.” Now he’s hoping to get back into acting—he appeared on the USA series Monk last year—and move beyond his child-star roots. Step 1: Lasik eye surgery. “I didn’t want to be that kid in the glasses,” he says, “for my entire career.”