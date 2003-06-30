Picks and Pans Review: Alex & Emma

Luke Wilson, Kate Hudson

This is two movies for the price of one, but even at that discount rate, it’s a deal you can pass on. Alex & Emma is a wimpy romantic comedy in which novelist Alex Sheldon (Wilson) hires stenographer Emma Dinsmore (Hudson) so that he can hurriedly dictate his latest book. He must finish it in 30 days to collect his advance and repay $100,000 to loan sharks. The movie keeps shifting between Alex and Emma spatting now, and scenes from the 1920s love story that Alex is writing, with Wilson and Hudson doing dual duty as characters in the novel. It’s a double dose of tedium, though, as neither the present-day duo nor their vintage counterparts amount to anything more than insipid constructs.

Director Rob Reiner, who also plays Alex’s sympathetic publisher, pushes too hard for laughs—you can nearly see sweat beads forming on the screen. No Mr. Excitement, Wilson lacks the magnetism to play a romantic lead, while Hudson flops around trying to get a handle on her various characters. (PG-13)

BOTTOM LINE: Minor & Irritating